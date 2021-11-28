Flower Memorial Library hosting holiday events and more

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Roswell P. Flower Library will be hosting events throughout the month of December that the public will be able to enjoy.

The variety of events will be both virtual and in-person geared towards adults 18-years-old and older. Those interested have the opportunity to learn more about the publishing process, make seasonal decorations, talk with others about a holiday-themed romance novel, and more.

As a way to kick off the holiday season, the Flower Library will be offering ginger take-home kits on December 1. The kit includes a sample of the spice, recipe cards, history, and a list of cookbooks

individuals can check out of the library.

The library will also be hosting a holiday present wrapping from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on December 18. Residents 13-years-old and older are invited to bring their small gifts and wrap them using the library’s materials. The holiday theme will continue on December 21 at 5:30 p.m. for the showing of the film “It’s a Wonderful Life” at the library.

Another event that the library will host is a virtual seminar on the publishing process with author Susan G. Mathis. The event will take place on December 28 at 6 p.m. over zoom.

Additional events will take place throughout the month, including library book clubs both at the library and virtually, dungeon and dragons games at the library, crafting with Roswell projects, and more. Information about all the events the library is offering can be found on their website.