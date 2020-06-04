Flower Memorial Library in Watertown will reopen on June 8

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Flower Memorial Library in Watertown will be reopening after temporarily closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The library will open on June 8. Hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday from 10am-6pm and Friday through Saturday from 10am-4pm. Only items at Flower Memorial Library are available for checkout. Interlibrary loan will not be available.

“Grab & Go” book pickup will be available by placing books on hold ahead of time. A form is available on the library’s website to fill out or individuals can call 315-785-7715 to place books on hold.

Curbside pick up of books will be available for patrons who need extra help. Free craft and activity kits will be available for pickup on Wednesdays and Fridays. Kits for all age groups will be available in July.

There is free wireless internet access outside of the Flower Memorial Library building.

Patrons of the library will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The library will need one business day for requests to be filled. All items will be kept in quarantine for 72 hours prior to being checked in.

