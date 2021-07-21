Flower Memorial Library planning to commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11

FILE – In this Friday Sept. 11, 2020, file photo, a mourner prays over the etched name of the deceased Emilio Pete Ortiz at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York. Authorities say a U.S. Army soldier has been arrested in Georgia on terrorism charges after he spoke online about plotting to blow up the 9/11 Memorial in New York City and attack U.S. soldiers in the Middle East. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 is approaching, local organizations are in the planning stages of organizing memorial events in the North Country.

The Flower Memorial Library announced on Tuesday that plans are in the works to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. According to the Library, staff are planning to host a poster exhibit that will be designed by the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City. Staff is also planning to show a film which includes the stories of survivors and those impacted.

Additionally, the library is also working to partner with the 10th Mountain Division & Fort Drum Museums to allow the organization to be a presenter. This would honor local soldiers and their loved ones by speaking on the military’s response to 9/11 and what it meant to the North Country community.

The Flower Memorial Library also confirmed that this event will allow for a space for community members to share a small memory on the national day of remembrance.

A preview for the film and posters can be found on the 9/11 Memorial and Museum website.