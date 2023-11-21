WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Flower Memorial Library, with funding provided by the North Country Library System, will provide three Wi-Fi tablets to the Victim’s Assistant Center of Jefferson County’s safe shelter.

The Resilient Pages: Grant Proposal for Tablets in Safe Shelter Project benefits adults and youth who are assisted by the Victim’s Assistance Center. Through this project, the center will receive one tablet for adults and teens and two for children. These tablets will be able to access professionally selected titles through the Kindle app and the library’s overdrive catalog.

Through this partnership demonstrations of Library resources via tours of the library building and the use of the library’s other online resources will also be available.

In a time and environment where people have an overwhelming feeling of isolation, the Flower Memorial Library will be providing access to both educational and trending reading topics for both age groups to help ground individuals during these difficult times. It is their intention that the professionally chosen e-books will help fulfill the individual need for connection and allow people to focus on something else.

For any questions about this project, you can contact Ashley, Librarian I, at the Flower Memorial Library at 315-785-7714.