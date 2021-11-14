Flower Memorial Library providing ‘Everything but the Turkey’ food kits

Higher prices are being served up this Thanksgiving. (Credit: Getty)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Flower Memorial Library will be giving away 75 food kits to families in need on November 23.

The effort is named “Everything But The Turkey” and will take place from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 229 Washington Street in Watertown in the community room.

According to a press release from the library, the kits include almost everything to make a thanksgiving dinner, except the turkey. Additionally, families will receive a cookbook and a children’s book.

The kits are free and will be available to the first 75 families that attend the event. Families can only receive one kit, but there will also be 25 food kits available for single people.

More information about the event can be found on the Roswell P. Flower Library website.