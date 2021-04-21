Flower Memorial Library to reopen children’s room starting May 3

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library will reopen certain sections starting early next month.

The Flower Memorial Library located in downtown Watertown, New York, announced on its “Phase 3 reopening.” With this change, patrons will now have access to the library’s children’s room and the basement for browsing, studying and book sale.

Additionally, the reference and genealogy departments will now be open on an appointment basis.

The Friends of the Flower Memorial Library also announced that it will begin accepting limited book donations. These donations will be accepted by appointment only on Wednesdays in May.

A collection trunk will be locate in the library parking lot at designate times and donors must schedule appointment times before bringing books to the site.

This reopening at the Flower Memorial Library is scheduled for May 3, 2021 at 9 a.m.