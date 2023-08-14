WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The staff and Board of Trustees of the Flower Library announced, in a press release, the addition of a new microfilm machine.

Located in the Reference Area, this machine can access articles from the Watertown Daily Times from May 24, 1870, to December 31, 2018; the Watertown Herald; New York Times and Census records.

Microfilm allows users to access these collections in a quick and efficient manner and some years are available through the online library database. Users will be able to save and print any articles as well.

The Flower Memorial Library is open:

Monday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Questions can be directed to the Reference Desk at the library by phone at 315-785-7714.