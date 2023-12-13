WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – the Roswell P Flower Memorial Library’s Winter Reading Program is Back.

This year participants have from Thursday, December 21 at 9 a.m. until Tuesday, March 19 at 8 p.m. to read and turn in their reading log for prize tickets. Every hour read equals 1 chance to win a prize.

For children ages 0 to 12, prize options include gift cards for Amazon, Target or Walmart;

For teens ages 12 to 18, there are 3 opportunities to win a gift card to Walmart, Game Stop or Stewarts; and

For ages 18 and over, prize options include the choice of gift cards to Amazon, a local coffee shop or a local eatery – located in Watertown.

You can participate by going to the library and picking up a reading log, fill out the log as you read and turn it in for prize tickets by March 19, at the latest. Teen and Adult participants can turn in reading logs via online forms, which will be available when the program begins.

You can visit the Children, Teen and Adult pages on the Library’s website for more information.

Winners must be able to pick up their prizes at the library, participants may only win 1 prize and reading hours must be submitted by the deadline to be eligible. Teen participants are limited to submitting a maximum of 200 hours and adult participants are limited to submitting a total of 250 hours.