Focusing on flexibility: SUNY Potsdam launches virtual/hybrid option for childhood education master’s program

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Potsdam is working to make their programs more flexible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SUNY Potsdam has announced that they will now offer a virtual and hybrid cohort for their Master of Science in Teaching degree program in childhood education. According to SUNY Potsdam, this will allow for flexibility, enabling students to “juggle their studies with work and family obligations.”

SUNY Potsdam stated that this hybrid and virtual option will allow for 70% of coursework to be conducted online. Graduate students will only be required to attend in-person classes in the form of three seminar sessions, which are set to be spread throughout the semester.

Additionally, elementary field experience placements will continue to be offered across the North Country.

The MST program certified students in childhood education, grades one through six, and allows for a pathway for an additional B-2 certification.

Department of Elementary Education Assistant Chair K. Chad Graham commented on the goal of the programs expansion.

“Our MST program allows you to bring experience from whatever walk of life and career background you come from — no matter what it is, we have a strong belief that there is a place for that expertise in the teaching world,” stated Graham. “Our program allows you to embrace your background and bring it into the educational experience to mold the minds of children.”

According to Graham, the virtual and hybrid cohort will be available at SUNY Potsdam in the spring and summer of 2021, as well as the Watertown Extension Center at Jefferson Community College in the fall of 2021.

Full-time students who begin their course of study during the Summer Session can complete the MST within one calendar year.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.