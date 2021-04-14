Fog to impact visibility throughout the North Country Wednesday morning

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Many North Country residents woke up to foggy conditions this morning, which is expected to continue through midday.

According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo locally dense fog will continue over northern Jefferson County. These conditions will mainly impact locations in to the north of Watertown and Fort Drum heading towards the St. Lawrence River.

The NWS stated that visibility may be reduced to a quarter of a mile in some locations, including portions of Interstate 81.

Right after the fog lifted on my morning drive to work this morning.



However according to the @NWSBUFFALO, dense fog will continue to impact visibility in the North Country.



Go to @InformNNY or https://t.co/YLfJguJ40w for more weather updates pic.twitter.com/d9LAz6uFIX — Isabella Colello (@izzycolello) April 14, 2021

Fog is expected to diminish in coverage after 10 a.m., however locations along the immediate Lake Ontario shore may continue to experience dense fog throughout midday.

This special weather statement was issued at 7:40 a.m. on April 14, 2021.

