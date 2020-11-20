Following a positive COVID-19 case, Indian River Middle School switches to remote instruction

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District is providing an additional update regarding positive COVID-19 cases.

Following three confirmed COVID-19 cases in on day, Indian River Superintendent Marry Anne Dobmeier announced on Friday that Indian River Middle School will switch to remote instruction for November 23 and November 24.

According to Superintendent Dobmeier, the switch is following a number of students and staff who are required to quarantine as a student at the Middle School tested positive for the coronavirus.

Additionally, the switch will “allow additional time for contact tracing to take place as well as for the District to make decisions about any other contingency plans for the instruction of our students.”

Earlier on Friday, a student at the Indian River Intermediate School and a District staff member were confirmed to test positive for the coronavirus.

As of November 20, 2020, eight positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported within the Indian River Central School District. Five of these have impacted students and three have impacted staff or teachers.

