Following Ace’s Hardware larceny, Watertown police seeking assistance in identifying man

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Police forces are seeking assistance from the public in identifying a male subject.

On June 10, City of Watertown Police Department Detective Lieutenant Joseph Donoghue issued a request for public information.

According to Detective Donoghue, the subject pictured below is believed to have knowledge of a larceny that occurred at Ace’s Hardware.





Police stated that the incident occurred on May 17, 2021, at the Ace’s Hardware location on 531 State Street in Watertown, New York.

Those with any information on the identity of this individual are asked to contact the City of Watertown Police Department at 315-782-2233.