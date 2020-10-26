Following COVID-19 case uptick, Lewis County Health System suspends visitations

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Health System is making changes to its visitation policy following an uptick in local COVID-19 cases.

Over the weekend, Lewis County saw an increase of 37 COVID-19, with almost 700 residents in quarantine. Lewis County Health System announced on Sunday, October 25, the immediate suspension of all visitations.

LCHS Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer commented on the precautions the Health System is taking.

“This local COVID cluster is real and is having a profound impact on our community,” stated CEO Cayer. “We will continue to monitor and respond to the situation, and thank you in advance for understanding the seriousness of this outbreak as we work to keep your family members, friends, and our health system workforce safe.”

According to the Health System, the only visitors permitted at this time will be for end of life visits, pediatrics, maternity and those unable to speak for themselves.

Additional COVID-19 precautions being taken by LCHS include:

COVID-19 screening at entrances

Temperature monitoring for staff and patients upon entering the facility

Face masks provided for all

Proper PPE for staff

Distancing of chairs in waiting rooms

Frequent disinfecting and cleaning

