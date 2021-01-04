Following COVID-19 closures, several St. Lawrence County schools resume in-person instruction Monday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Many schools in St. Lawrence County are returning to in person instruction on the first Monday of the New Year.

Several school districts in St. Lawrence County made the decision to switch to remote instruction in mid-December due to a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the County. As the holiday season approached, many decided to suspend in-person instruction through the New Year; following the holiday break.

The following school Districts will return to in-person or hybrid instruction on Monday, January 4, 2021.

Edwards-Knox Central School District

Switched on December 17, 2020

Following hybrid model

Ogdensburg City School District

Switched on December 15, 2020

Following hybrid model

Gouverneur Central School District

Switched on December 10, 2020

Only grades 8 through 12 returning, PreK through 7 remaining remote until further notice

Canton Central School District

Switched on December 14, 2020

Grades PreK through 5 returning to in-person instruction

Grade 6 through 12 returning to hybrid model

Lisbon Central School District

Switched on December 13, 2020

Returning to hybrid model

Morristown Central School District

Switched on December 17, 2020

Returning to hybrid model

Brasher Falls, Clifton-Fine, Colton-Pierrpont, Hammond, Hermon-Dekalb, Heuvelton, Madrid-Waddington, Massena, Norwood-Norfolk, Parishville-Hopkinton and Potsdam School Districts have announced no changes to instruction.

