Following COVID-19 closures, several St. Lawrence County schools resume in-person instruction Monday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Many schools in St. Lawrence County are returning to in person instruction on the first Monday of the New Year.
Several school districts in St. Lawrence County made the decision to switch to remote instruction in mid-December due to a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the County. As the holiday season approached, many decided to suspend in-person instruction through the New Year; following the holiday break.
The following school Districts will return to in-person or hybrid instruction on Monday, January 4, 2021.
Edwards-Knox Central School District
- Switched on December 17, 2020
- Following hybrid model
Ogdensburg City School District
- Switched on December 15, 2020
- Following hybrid model
Gouverneur Central School District
- Switched on December 10, 2020
- Only grades 8 through 12 returning, PreK through 7 remaining remote until further notice
Canton Central School District
- Switched on December 14, 2020
- Grades PreK through 5 returning to in-person instruction
- Grade 6 through 12 returning to hybrid model
Lisbon Central School District
- Switched on December 13, 2020
- Returning to hybrid model
Morristown Central School District
- Switched on December 17, 2020
- Returning to hybrid model
Brasher Falls, Clifton-Fine, Colton-Pierrpont, Hammond, Hermon-Dekalb, Heuvelton, Madrid-Waddington, Massena, Norwood-Norfolk, Parishville-Hopkinton and Potsdam School Districts have announced no changes to instruction.
LATEST STORIES:
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.