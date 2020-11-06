Following election victory, Assemblyman Walczyk reflects on successful past and importance of community

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Just days after an election victory, Assemblyman Mark Walczyk is back to work.

Walczyk recently won reelection for his second term as the District 117 Assemblyman during the 2020 election, but now reflects on how the community has led to his success.

Watch the full story with New York District 117 Assemblyman Mark Walczyk above. Check back next week for his coronavirus pandemic experience.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election Headquarters Polling Locations

41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds