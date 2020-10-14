Following hacks, NYS Department of Financial Services calls for regulations on social media giants

NEW YORK (WWTI) –Following social media giant, Twitter hack, the Department of Financial Services is calling for increased regulations.

The New York State Department of Financial Services has released a report into the July 15, 2020 Twitter hack. The investigation reported the hack into accounts of cryptocurrency firms and well-known public figures. The NYDFS report concluded with recommendations on new cybersecurity regulations for social media giants.

“Social media platforms have quickly become the leading source of news and information, yet no regulator has adequate oversight of their cybersecurity. The fact that Twitter was vulnerable to an unsophisticated attack shows that self-regulation is not the answer,” said Superintendent of Financial Services Linda A. Lacewell. “As we approach an election in fewer than 30 days, we must commit to greater regulatory oversight of large social media companies. The integrity of our elections and markets depends on it. The swift and effective response of DFS-regulated cryptocurrency companies illustrates how effective regulation can foster innovation and growth, while also protecting consumers.”

Main findings from the NYSDFS report regarding the July Twitter hack detailed the following:

Twitter hackers used simple techniques by calling Twitter employees and posing as members of the IT department

Hackers tweeted simple messages with links to send payments in bitcoins; resulting in over $118 thousand worth of stolen bitcoins

The Department’s regulated cryptocurrency companies, Coinbase, Square, Gemini Trust Company, and Bitstamp responded quickly to block attempted transfers

According to the DFS, the report concluded that at the time, Twitter lacked adequate cybersecurity protection. Twitter has over 330 million users on a monthly average. Additionally, 71% of Americans use Twitter for news, 42% use the app to discuss politics.

Governor Andrew Cuomo also released a statement following the release of the report on October 14, 2020. Governor Cuomo stated the following:

This startling report comes at a time when we are in the middle of an unprecedented pandemic and millions are already voting in an historic election that will shape the future direction of our nation. It demonstrates a regulatory gap that must be filled if we are to protect our financial and political systems from cyber-attacks and misinformation campaigns. Americans increasingly use and rely on these social media platforms, which means there is no room for weak leadership, systemic errors or flawed cybersecurity when it comes to protecting users and content.

A full copy of the report can be found on the New York Department of Financial Services website.

