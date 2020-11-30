Following holiday weekend, Lewis County confirms 10 new COVID-19 infections

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County Public Health is responding to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Ten new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the County on Monday.

There have been a total of 339 positive COVID-19 cases in Lewis County since the virus hit the North Country, 120 of which have been associated with a religious gathering cluster.

Of the 339 positive cases, 270 have recovered. There are 310 individuals under quarantine, 65 are under isolation and seven are hospitalized.

17,428 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Lewis County.

Lewis County has reported four COVID-19 related deaths.

The COVID-19 statistics for the county are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health.

Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call 315-376-5453.

Lewis County Health System is performing free COVID-19 testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at their drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center.

