Following large weekend gatherings, SLU limits visitations, implements precautionary quarantines

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University is taking further actions in limiting the spread of the coronavirus on campus.

During a daily update on November 17, St. Lawrence University Vice President and Dean of Student Life Hagi Bradley and Vice President and Dean of Academic Affairs Karl Schonberg announced new precautions following large gatherings on campus and wastewater testing results.

According to Bradley and Schonberg, large gatherings were reported on the University’s campus this past weekend, which took place in several dorms and a greek-life house.

The Vice President’s stated that after consultation with St. Lawrence County Board of Health’s Dr. Andrew Williams, a precautionary quarantine has been implemented for students in Hulett Hall, Kappa Delta Sigma House, Tri-Delta House and Commons College.

All students placed under precautionary quarantine will be required to be tested for the coronavirus this week. The University is currently working to conduct a full investigation of the large gatherings.

Additionally, the University has announced that they are reverting back to phase one residential visitations; allowing visitations from extended family members only. Phase one restricts all other residence hall access.

