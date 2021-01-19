Following long weekend, 8 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Indian River Central School District

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Indian River Central School District confirmed a rise in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Following the long weekend, Indian River Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier stated that eight new COVID-19 cases have been identified in the District.

The breakdown is as follows.

Two high school students

One high school staff member

One Antwerp Primary staff member

One BOCES staff member at Calcium Primary

One Philadelphia Primary staff member

One middle school student

One middle school staff member

Last Thursday, Superintendent Dobmeier also confirmed and immediate shift to remote instruction for all students. This switch is set to take effect on Tuesday, January 19 and continue through Friday, January 29, 2021.

As of January 19, the following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Indian River Central School District.