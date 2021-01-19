Following long weekend, 8 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Indian River Central School District

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Indian River Central School District confirmed a rise in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
Following the long weekend, Indian River Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier stated that eight new COVID-19 cases have been identified in the District.
The breakdown is as follows.
- Two high school students
- One high school staff member
- One Antwerp Primary staff member
- One BOCES staff member at Calcium Primary
- One Philadelphia Primary staff member
- One middle school student
- One middle school staff member
Last Thursday, Superintendent Dobmeier also confirmed and immediate shift to remote instruction for all students. This switch is set to take effect on Tuesday, January 19 and continue through Friday, January 29, 2021.
Indian River Central Schools immediately shifts to remote learning due to COVID-19 surge
As of January 19, the following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Indian River Central School District.
|Student COVID-19 cases
|Staff/ teacher COVID-19 cases
|Total
|Antwerp Primary
|5
|2
|7
|Calcium Primary
|4
|8
|12
|Evans Mills Primary
|4
|2
|6
|Philadelphia Primary
|0
|2
|2
|Theresa Primary
|0
|2
|2
|Indian River Intermediate
|8
|5
|13
|Indian River Middle
|8
|8
|16
|Indian River High
|18
|5
|23
|Districtwide
|n/a
|4
|4
|Total
|85