Following long weekend, 8 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Indian River Central School District

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Facebook – IndianRiverHS)

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Indian River Central School District confirmed a rise in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Following the long weekend, Indian River Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier stated that eight new COVID-19 cases have been identified in the District.

The breakdown is as follows.

  • Two high school students
  • One high school staff member
  • One Antwerp Primary staff member
  • One BOCES staff member at Calcium Primary
  • One Philadelphia Primary staff member
  • One middle school student
  • One middle school staff member

Last Thursday, Superintendent Dobmeier also confirmed and immediate shift to remote instruction for all students. This switch is set to take effect on Tuesday, January 19 and continue through Friday, January 29, 2021.

Indian River Central Schools immediately shifts to remote learning due to COVID-19 surge 

As of January 19, the following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Indian River Central School District.

Student COVID-19 casesStaff/ teacher COVID-19 casesTotal
Antwerp Primary527
Calcium Primary4812
Evans Mills Primary426
Philadelphia Primary022
Theresa Primary022
Indian River Intermediate8513
Indian River Middle8816
Indian River High18523
Districtwiden/a44
Total85

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story