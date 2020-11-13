Following major drug bust, Jefferson County Sheriff thanks local law enforcement

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — On November 12, 2020 over 50 individuals were charged following a two-year investigation.

Operation Heat Wave was concluded yesterday in the City of Watertown N.Y. and led to 54 individuals being charged with drug trafficking. According to the New York Attorney General, hundreds of bags of heroin, fentanyl and nearly 3 kilograms of cocaine were found to be funneled into the North Country region.

Following the conclusion and release of these charges, Jefferson County Sheriff Colleen O’Neill spoke out regarding the success of the operation. But also commented on the severity of the arrests and the drug trafficking industry in the North Country.

“The success of Operation Heat Wave lands squarely on the committed law enforcement officers that took the time and effort to put together an amazing case that takes the worst of our society off the streets – drug dealers,” stated O’Neill. “If illegal drugs and addiction hasn’t affected your family or friends, consider yourself very lucky. Schools, businesses, mental health resources, medical facilities, your taxes and everyday households all feel the negative impact these defendants bring to our community.”

Sheriff O’Neill also commented on the future of investigations similar, stating ‘nobody breaking the law here should take a sigh of relief if they were not arrested today. This investigation and the far reaching network of individuals involved will be the subject of future attention for weeks and months to come.”

Sheriff Colleen O’Neill additionally thanked all law enforcement agencies that participated in the investigation.

This included Watertown International Airport’s Grant Sussey, Jefferson County Public Health, Jefferson County District Attorney’s office, Jefferson County Jail Administrative staff, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Staff, Undersheriff, Detectives and Deputies, Metro Jeff Drug Task Force and New York Attorney General’s Office.

