A tribute to essential workers: All Clayton essential workers honored as 2020 Citizens of the Year

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Clayton Chamber of Commerce is honoring local essential workers.

The Clayton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has announced the 2020 Citizens of the Year; all of Clayton’s essential workers that provided services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although we previously canceled the nominations and banquet held in October due to COVID-19 restrictions, we felt that it was important to continue to the tradition of honoring Clayton’s outstanding citizens, and there is no group more deserving than our essential workers,” stated President of the Clayton Chamber of Commerce Chris Bogenschutz. “This recognition will honor all those who worked during the initial NY on Pause stay at home phase, putting in long hours and themselves at risk when many had the luxury of working from home.”

According to the Chamber, Clayton’s essential workers who will be paid tribute include first responders, police officers, health care professionals, grocery store, pharmacy, gas station, bank, and post office workersm delivery drivers, liquor stores workers, lodging facilities, sanitizing services, restaurants and other public servants.

Additionally, the Clayton Chamber of Commerce is encouraging community members to thank essential worker on the Chamber’s website by posting a message of gratitude.

