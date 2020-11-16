Following positive COVID-19 case, IHC elementary switches to remote instruction on Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Immaculate Heart Central School was informed of a positive COVID-19 case on November 13 and have made temporary changes to instruction.

On Friday, IHC confirmed that a student in their elementary building tested positive for the coronavirus following reports from Jefferson County Public Health. IHC Elementary Principal Daniel Charlebois stated that to conduct contact tracing and cleaning and disinfecting, all PreK through sixth grade students will switch to remote instruction on November 16.

Charlebois confirmed that all students will return to in-person instruction on November 17, but asked if those asked to quarantine by Public Health to notify the elementary school office.

Those asked to quarantine can retrieve their books and supplies on November 16, 2020.

The positive COVID-19 cases reported on November 16 was the first in the Immaculate Heart Central School District.

