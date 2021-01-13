Following return to in-person instruction, South Lewis Schools confirm 7 COVID-19 cases

TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The South Lewis Central School District has confirmed a rise in COVID-19 cases.
South Lewis Superintendent Douglas Premo confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. These cases have been reported since January 7 and is following the District’s return to in-person instruction on January, 11, 2021.
However, Superintendent Premo confirmed that only one of the cases has been on campus since in-person instruction resumed. The individual was last on the Middle-High School campus on January 12.
Superintendent Premo stated that the positive cases have no immediate impacts on school district operations.
As of January 12, the following statistics are the most updated for the South Lewis Central School District.
|Student COVID-19 cases
|Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases
|Total
|Glenfield Elementary
|1
|4
|5
|Port Leyden Elementary
|4
|3
|7
|South Lewis Middle School
|7
|1
|8
|South Lewis High School
|8
|8
|16
|Total
|36
