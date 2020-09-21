Following SUNY Brockport COVID-19 violation suspensions, Chancellor Malatras releases statement

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WWTI) — The State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras released a statement following suspensions at the Brockport campus.

Chancellor Malatras stated the following on September 20, 2020:

“I spoke with SUNY Brockport President Heidi Macpherson about her decision to place their men’s soccer program and several student athletes on interim suspension following a large gathering involving students who were violating safety protocols. I fully support the college’s action. As we have seen on other campuses, this virus can spread rapidly, causing the suspension of on campus activities and in person instruction for the vast majority of students who are doing the right thing. We cannot let a few individuals ruin it for the entire SUNY community. Therefore, working with our campus leaders across the SUNY system we are finalizing a comprehensive, uniform response to address COVID-19 violations on all SUNY campuses. We must continue to send a loud and clear message that we will not tolerate blatant violations during this new normal. It’s unfair to the students, faculty, staff, and families who have done so much to re-open our colleges and universities.” SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras

