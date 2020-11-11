Following Veterans Day, Prospect Mountain Veterans Memorial Parkway to close for season

RAY BROOK, N.Y. (WWTI) — After Veterans Day, an Adirondack parkway is set to close for the season.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced that the Prospect Mountain Veterans Memorial Parkway will officially close for the season at 4 p.m. on November 11, 2020.

According to the DEC, entrance fees at the Parkway were removed this year as New Yorkers were encouraged to utilize outdoor resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. Guests were urged to venture on the Parkway via car, motorcycle and commercial bus, as well as hike on the summit trail.

The Prospect Mountain Veterans Memorial Parkway stretches 5.5 miles from start to finish, traveling from the entry gate to a parking lot just below the summit. Three separate overlooks on the summit overlook the Narrows, Lake George and Eagle’s Eye.

