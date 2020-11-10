Following water main leak, Canton Central School District moves to temporary remote instruction

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Canton Central School District is set to move to remote instruction later in the week.

The Canton Central School District has announced that they will utilize remote instruction while a water main leak is repaired. The District will temporarily move to remote instruction on November 12 and November 13.

According to the District, a leak was discovered in a water main near their bus loop in the afternoon on November 9. The switch to remote is due to the repairs leaving portions of campus without potable water for up to two days.

However, those enrolled in a BOCES CTE program and out-of-district special education programs will be required to attend classes as normal.

Those in grades five through twelve will access information similar to as they would on a normal remote day, and those in grade Pre-K through four will use Thursday as a “Virtual Wednesday,” and receive materials from teachers for Friday.

The District ensured that this switch is not due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.