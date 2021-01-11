Following weekend, Indian River Central School confirm 5 COVID-19 cases

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District has provided an update regarding positive COVID-19 cases.

Indian River Central School District Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier announced to the community on Monday, January 11, that five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed within the District.

Dobmeier stated the breakdown is as follows:

1 Calcium Primary School staff member

1 Antwerp Primary School student

1 Intermediate School student

1 Middle School student

1 High School student

According to Superintendent Dobmeier, the positive cases affecting the High School student and the Intermediate School staff member have no risk of exposure to students or staff as neither have been in school since prior to the holiday break.

Superintendent Dobmeier added that the High School staff member has minimal risk of exposure. All those considered close contacts will be notified by the District or Jefferson County Public Health.

As of January 7, 2021, the following data is the most updated regarding COVID-19 cases within the Indian River Central School District.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Antwerp Elementary School 4 0 4 Calcium Primary School 3 7 10 Evans Mills Primary School 4 2 6 Philadelphia Primary School 0 1 1 Theresa Primary School 0 2 2 Indian River Intermediate School 7 5 12 Indian River Middle School 7 7 14 Indian River High School 12 2 14 District level — 4 4 Total 67

