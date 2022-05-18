LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lowville Food Pantry will be hosting a food giveaway for Lewis County residents on May 21.

The giveaway will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., or until the food is gone at the Lowville Food Pantry which is located at 5502 Trinity Avenue in Lowville. In order to receive food residents will need to provide a name, address, and the number of adults, seniors, and children in the household.

Each vehicle will be restricted to only one set of boxes of food. More information can be found on the organization’s Facebook page or website.