Food pantries and backpack programs in Jefferson and Lewis Counties to receive $12K in funding

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As students will return to school in the upcoming weeks, community organizations and groups continue to provide aid to those in need.
The Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors has partnered with the Northern New York Community Foundation to provide $12,000 for 17 agencies and school programs. The partnership aims to strengthen inventory for both food pantries and backpack programs in Jefferson and Lewis Counties.
According to the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors, members were asked to make generous gifts to aid food pantries and school backpack programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Community Foundation matched $5,000 in charitable gifts to the effort. In only a few weeks, realtors gave a total of $6,000 in a matter of weeks, which the Board of Realtors and Foundation matched.
“Realtors do more than work with clients and customers to achieve their goals,” said Britt Abbey,
Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors president. “Realtors are community builders, and they are more than twice as likely as the general public to donate time and resources in the communities they serve. When we launched this challenge, we knew our members would respond well.”
The following groups in Jefferson County will receive aid:
- Alexandria Bay Food Pantry
- Cape Vincent Food Pantry
- Carthage Central School Backpack Program
- General Brown Backpack Program
- Redwood Food Pantry
- Rohde Center, Adams
- Sackets Harbor Central School Backpack Program
- Salvation Army of Watertown
- South Jeff Backpack Program
- VEM Food Pantry, Carthage
Lewis County groups are as followed:
- Beaver River Central School Backpack Program
- Copenhagen Food Pantry
- Croghan Food Pantry
- Harrisville Food Pantry
- Lowville Food Pantry
- New Bremen Food Pantry
- Port Leyden Food Pantry
LATEST STORIES:
- Lewis County alerts possible COVID-19 exposures at three establishments following new case
- Monument is first to honor nonfictional women in Central Park
- Watertown woman hit by truck near Jefferson County Courthouse
- COVID-19 cases increase by two in Jefferson County
- Russell Sage College offers women’s suffrage symposium
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.