Food pantries and backpack programs in Jefferson and Lewis Counties to receive $12K in funding

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As students will return to school in the upcoming weeks, community organizations and groups continue to provide aid to those in need.

The Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors has partnered with the Northern New York Community Foundation to provide $12,000 for 17 agencies and school programs. The partnership aims to strengthen inventory for both food pantries and backpack programs in Jefferson and Lewis Counties.

According to the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors, members were asked to make generous gifts to aid food pantries and school backpack programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Community Foundation matched $5,000 in charitable gifts to the effort. In only a few weeks, realtors gave a total of $6,000 in a matter of weeks, which the Board of Realtors and Foundation matched.

“Realtors do more than work with clients and customers to achieve their goals,” said Britt Abbey,

Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors president. “Realtors are community builders, and they are more than twice as likely as the general public to donate time and resources in the communities they serve. When we launched this challenge, we knew our members would respond well.”

The following groups in Jefferson County will receive aid:

Alexandria Bay Food Pantry

Cape Vincent Food Pantry

Carthage Central School Backpack Program

General Brown Backpack Program

Redwood Food Pantry

Rohde Center, Adams

Sackets Harbor Central School Backpack Program

Salvation Army of Watertown

South Jeff Backpack Program

VEM Food Pantry, Carthage

Lewis County groups are as followed:

Beaver River Central School Backpack Program

Copenhagen Food Pantry

Croghan Food Pantry

Harrisville Food Pantry

Lowville Food Pantry

New Bremen Food Pantry

Port Leyden Food Pantry

