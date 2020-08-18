Food pantries to receive grant from NNYCF following cancelation of Clayton’s ‘Punkin Chunkin’ event

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Five local food pantries who were expected to receive donations from the annual Clayton “Punkin Chunkin”, will still receive funding.

The Northern New York Community Foundation will grant $5,000 from their COVID-19 Community Support Fund to food pantries in the 1000 Islands region.

The Alexandria Bay Community Food Pantry, Cape Vincent Food Pantry, Clayton Council of Churches Food Pantry for the Clayton Food Pantry, Gwen’s Food Pantry in LaFargeville and the Theresa Food Pantry will each receive a $1,000 grant.

“It is understandable that the event isn’t going to happen this year, but we want to fill the void to help ensure the pantries are minimally impacted by the cancellation,” said Community Foundation Executive Director Rande Richardson.

NNYCF established the Community Support Fund in March with an initial $50,000 to address challenges across Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties due to the COVID-19 crisis.

