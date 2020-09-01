‘Food Sense’ program registration now open in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Food Bank of Central New York and the Lowville Food Pantry have released the September menu and registration deadline for their “Food Sense” program.

The local program helps to provide quality food products at a discounted price to all local residents. The program prides itself on being a “helping hand to stretch food dollars.”

All interested participants do not have to fall under specific income requirements however EBT and SNAP benefits are accepted.

Specials included on the September “Food Sense” menu include Pork Loin, Stuffed chicken, breaded shrimp and macaroni and cheese, which will all come prepackaged.

Additionally, the food pantry accepts donations to help purchase regular boxes for those in need. Food not picked up on distribution day will be donated to families within the community.

To receive products from the September menu for distribution on September 25, customers are required to order and pay by September 11.

Food distribution will take place at the Lowville Food Pantry from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on September 25.

