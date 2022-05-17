WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Making lunch plans will be easier this Sunday in Watertown.

Food trucks will return to the Salmon Run Mall on May 22 for the Food Truck Frenzy event.

This will include over 14 food trucks and vendors as well as local crafters, artisans and direct sales. There will also be free activities for kids.

Featured food trucks will include:

Oh Crepes and Waffle

Elm Street Taco

Good Eaton’s BBQ

The Humble Place

Toss n Fire Pizza

Pita Dream

Bold Coast Lobster Co.

FoodZone

FiosJos

The Mac Factor

Bob Barkers Famous Hotdogs and Coneys

Squishy’s BBQ

The event will take place in the Salmon Run Mall Parking Lot in Watertown. Vendors will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.