LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Food Truck Fridays are rolling back to Lewis County this summer.
Hosted by the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce, this will mark the sixth year of this summer series across the County.
Each month, a location is chosen in a Lewis County community where food trucks will park and attendees can enjoy live music and lawn games.
This summer’s schedule is listed below:
- June 24: Lewis County Fairgrounds, Lowville
- July 29: Croghan Park, Croghan
- August 26: Lewis County Fairgrounds, Lowville
- September 9: Riverside Park, Lyons Falls
Each Food Truck Friday will begin at 6 p.m.