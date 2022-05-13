LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Food Truck Fridays are rolling back to Lewis County this summer.

Hosted by the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce, this will mark the sixth year of this summer series across the County.

Each month, a location is chosen in a Lewis County community where food trucks will park and attendees can enjoy live music and lawn games.

This summer’s schedule is listed below:

June 24: Lewis County Fairgrounds, Lowville

July 29: Croghan Park, Croghan

August 26: Lewis County Fairgrounds, Lowville

September 9: Riverside Park, Lyons Falls

Each Food Truck Friday will begin at 6 p.m.