FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Food trucks are returning to the streets of Fort Drum.

According to the military installation, several local food trucks will be available to Soldiers, civilians and community members throughout the spring and summer seasons.

This will include Elm Street Tacos serving tacos, burritos, quesadillas and street corn; New York Pizza serving pizza, wings, fried dough and soda; and Waffle Overload, serving chicken and waffles, ice crem and waffles and fries.

Elm Street Tacos will be located at the Wheeler Sack Express on Munns Corner Road from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week.

New York Pizza will also be parked on base weekly, serving from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the PX Parking Lot on Enduring Freedom Drive.

Waffle Overload will be available Monday through Sunday at Clark Hall, serving from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additionally, Fort Drum also recently announced the return of its Culinary Outpost Food Truck on May 9. This food truck serves fresh and health food including both breakfast and lunch items.

The Culinary Outpost Food Truck will be available to all installation personnel, including family members. Its full schedule can be found on Fort Drum’s website.