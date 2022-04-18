CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The local community will gather to celebrate Arbor Day this month.

The Thousand Islands Land Trust has confirmed that it will again host its annual “For the Trees” Arbor Day Celebration along the Rivergate Trail in Clayton. This event invites individuals, groups and families to plant a tree along the trail in honor of Arbor Day.

This is building upon TILT’s tree-planting effort. According to TILT, since 2014 its volunteers have planted over 400 trees each April.

There will also be activities available for kids from local partner organizations including the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center and Save The River.

All participants will receive a seedling to take home at the event of the event.

The Thousand Islands Land Trust “For the Trees” celebration will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 30 at the S. Gerald Ingerson Preserve in Clayton, New York.

Preregistration is required and can be completed by contacting the TILT office at 315-686-5354, treks@tilandtrust.org, or by signing up on the TILT website.