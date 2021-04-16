‘For the Trees:’ Thousand Islands Land Trust to host virtual Arbor Day celebration

2019 A young volunteer scouts the perfect spot to plant her sapling at Zenda Farms Preserve (photo: TILT)

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Give back and contribute “for the trees” this Arbor Day.

The Thousand Islands Land Trust is set to host its 8th Annual “For The Trees” Arbor Day celebration. However, this year the event will take a virtual form and allow volunteers to plant tree saplings across the North Country.

According to TILT, it will provide participants with a sapling, volunteer shirt and instruction on how to plant and care for each sapling.

Volunteers are encouraged to take a photo to display where they planted their sapling and post photos with the hashtag #treesfortilt.

All tree saplings have been provided by the Thousand Islands Land Trust and Jefferson County Soil and Water. All are available while supplies lasts and can be picked up during business hours from April 26 through April 30.