CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Canton’s online Emergency Management bachelor’s degree has been selected as one of the best in the country by Forbes Advisor.

The 2023 list, which was published November 13, placed SUNY Canton at the top of the 10 colleges that made the rankings. It was the only college in New York to appear on the list.

“This is a unique program within SUNY, as well as one of our signature online programs, so we are pleased to be included on the Forbes list,” said Lecturer Jay Roorbach, the lead faculty member for the program. “Students learn from professionals with many years of experience working in the field, and the curriculum was designed to equip them with the knowledge and skills to enter the workforce.”

Students receive education in the mitigation of, preparedness for, response to, and recovery from emergencies, disasters, and catastrophes caused by natural or technological hazards. Students complete virtual incident command and training exercise activities, and have the opportunity to develop significant research projects or internships with emergency and disaster management agencies.

The demand for skilled emergency managers and disaster specialists is increasing, with jobs expected to increase 3% in the next 10 years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In addition to Emergency Management, SUNY Canton has 22 other online programs, many of which have earned awards for excellence. Intelligent.com has recently recognized the college’s Cybersecurity degree as being among the top programs of its kind in the nation.