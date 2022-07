LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Properties located in Lewis County will be up for auction at the end of August.

According to the county, they will be hosting a tax foreclosure auction online at 10 a.m. on August 24. However, bidding will open at 10 a.m. on August 22.

There are 34 properties for auction. They can all be seen here. More information on tax auctions and how to bid can be found here.