SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The rock band Foreigner will be performing at the Great New York State Fair for the second year in a row, and are looking for a chorus to open for their performance.

The band will return to the Chevy Park stage at 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 28. In previous years the band would invite a chorus onstage during the show to help sing the hit “I Want To Know What Love Is.” However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have kept the tradition going in a different way.

To maintain safety precautions, the chosen chorus will perform a ten-minute Acappella set about 30 minutes before Foreigner’s concert. Foreigner and the Fair are conducting a search for a junior high, high school, or college chorus for the performance.

Choruses should only have 25 members or less and will be able to decide amongst themselves what they would like to perform for the ten-minute set. Groups will be able to upload audio or video from a recent performance and group photo and complete the application on the New York State Fair website.

Each chorus member, staff member, or chaperone from the chosen group will be able to receive up to four admission passes into the fair as well as parking passes for all of their vehicles. A chorus will be chosen at random from among qualified choruses, and the chosen group will receive a $500 donation from Foreigner.

Fair Director Troy Waffner said he is excited to welcome back the group and whichever chorus is chosen to perform.

“We’re very excited to be able to bring Foreigner back. They gave us a great show last year and I know this years will be every bit as good,” Waffner said. “And we’re excited to be able to give a group of young singers the amazing experience of being on a professional stage in front of a huge audience.”

The full Chevrolet Music Festival concert schedule can be found below:

Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. August 24, Chevy Court stage

The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. August 25, Chevy Park stage

Niko Moon, 6 p.m. August 26, Chevy Court stage

Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. August 29, Chevy Park stage

Nelly, 8 p.m. August 31, Chevy Park stage

Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. September 2, Chevy Court stage

24KGoldn, 8 p.m. September 2, Chevy Park stage

Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. September 3, Chevy Park stage

Night Ranger, 4 p.m. September 5, Chevy Court stage

More information about the concerts can be found on the New York State Fair website.