Kayaker rescued after obtaining injury on Beaver River

WATSON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Last weekend a man was rescued off of the Beaver River in Lewis County.

On September 11 Lewis County dispatch received a report of a 40-year-old kayaker from Attica with a knee injury on the Beaver River. The individual was reported to be located near Eagle Falls.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the kayaker had injured his knee while walking along the shoreline and was unable to put weight on it. Lewis County dispatch then notified DEC Forest Ranger Evans, who then located a member of the kayaker’s group.

Ranger Evans directed rescuers to the location. The kayaker was packaged into a litter for a half-mile carry out to the trailhead. The individual was transferred to an ambulance and transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

Lewis County Deputy Sheriff, Lewis County Search and Rescue and the Croghan Fire Department all assisted on the scene. All responders were clear at 2:25 p.m.