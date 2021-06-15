Forest Rangers in St. Lawrence County rescue hiker with broken ankle from Five Ponds Wilderness

CLIFTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Forest Rangers in St. Lawrence County are being recognized for their efforts in rescuing a woman with a broken ankle.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, on June 11, the DEC dispatch in Ray Brook received a call from Garmin Inreach Services reporting a woman with a broken ankle.

The woman from Vernon, New Jersey was hiking on the Olmstead Pond Trail in the Five Ponds Wilderness in the Town of Clifton, New York.

Responding to the call were three DEC Forest Rangers, two Assistant Forest Rangers, the Cranberry Lake Rescue Squad and Star Lake Rescue.

At the scene, rescuers splinted the woman’s leg and carried her out to a waiting rescue boat.

The hiker was then transported across Cranberry Lake where an ambulance took her to a local hospital for additional medical care.

The Olmstead Pond Trail in the Five Ponds Wilderness is located in the northern region of the Adirondack Park.