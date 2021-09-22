Forest rangers rescue Fort Drum climbers in Tug Hill State Forest

RODMAN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A pair of climbers from Fort Drum were rescued last week after getting stranded in Lewis County.

Around 8:30 p.m. on September 16, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Ray Brook Dispatch was notified of two climbers from Fort Drum that were in need of assistance. The climbers were located at Inman Gulf in the Tug Hill State Forest.

According to the DEC, the climbers were looking for a nearby waterfall. However, this resulted in the pair getting stranded approximately 180 feet down in the shale substrate gulf.

DEC Forest Ranger Thomes, New York State Police and a Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputy initially responded to the scene where they located the climbers. To provide additional assistance, DEC Rangers Hanno, McCartney and Candee responded, and set up a technical rope rescue system to lower a Ranger to the climbers.

Each climber was then individually raised to the top of the gulf using the rope system.

Lewis County 911, NYSP, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis County Search and Rescue, and the Martinsburg and Copenhagen fire departments assisted with this rescue. Resources were clear of the scene by 2:20 a.m.