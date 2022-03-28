WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating the retirement of one of its corrections officers.

The JSCO confirmed in a social media post that its Corrections Officer Curtis Gallamore officially retired from the Sheriff’s Office on March 25, 2022.

According to JSCO, Gallamore began as a CO in 1999 after serving in the military for several years as an Army Ranger.

He was described by his co-workers as a “dedicated member of the Sherriff’s Office,” and was noted for being passionate about the job, especially when it came to training.

During his time at the Sherriff’s Office, he served as an instructor for many topics including Defensive Tactics, Tasers and pepper spray.

Gallamore also served as a Transport Office for many years leading up to his retirement on March 25.

In regards to Gallamore’s retirement, the Sherriff’s Office stated: