Former BMX pro coming to Ogdensburg to share story of substance abuse recovery

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Partners 4 Substance Use Prevention Coalition are hosting a free family event called “A Night of Community, Connection & Hope” on August 28.

The event is designed to highlight the work being done to combat the opioid epidemic and will take place from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Ogdensburg Free Academy Football Field. There will be food available for purchase at the event.

The event’s activities will include a Wellness Fair, entertainment, and Narcan and Good Samaritan Law education. There will also be a Memorial Banner available to the community where they can write about their experience with substance use or in remembrance of a loved one.

The event will feature keynote speaker Tony Hoffman, a former BMX Elite Pro Rider and Olympic Games coach, who will share his personal story and path to recovery. Hoffman has dedicated his life to bringing substance use awareness across the country, describing how dangerous prescription pill and heroin use are, as well as advocating for a shift in thinking towards substance use disorder, harm reduction and recovery.

The evening will end with a dedication ceremony to support the community and honor those who have passed. St. Lawrence County Public Health should be contacted for more information on the event is needed.