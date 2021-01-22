Former Fort Drum General Austin confirmed by Senate to lead Pentagon, making him nation’s first Black secretary of defense

WASHINGTON (WWTI) — The United States Senate has confirmed the former Fort Drum General to lead the Pentagon.
The Senate has officially confirmed retired General Lloyd Austin to lead Pentagon. This confirmation makes him nation’s first Black secretary of defense.
Retired General Lloyd J. Austin III, is a retired four-star United States Army general who was the head of the U.S. Central Command.
Throughout his time in the U.S. army he was assigned to the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, New York, where he served at the S-3 and later executive officer for the 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry.
The Associated Press contributed to this report