WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Getting people on their feet.

Confluence Running has opened its fourth store location in Watertown. Now providing specialty shoe fitting services to the North Country area.

According to Store Manager Brian Boutilier, the store services not just runners, but any one with foot pain, injuries or looking for a well-fitted sports shoe.

“It’s just the level of expertise we demand,” Boutilier expressed. “There’s no way we’re going to let somebody out of the store with a pair of shoes that aren’t suitable for them.”

But this is not a foreign concept to Boutilier. He is a retired Army Physical Therapist.

Throughout his career, he climbed to the rank of major and served overseas in Iraq, at the West Point Military Academy and at Fort Drum.

He became a leader in his field. At Fort Drum he served as the Chief of Physical Therapy. During this time he helped soldiers to choose proper footwear based on their physical needs.

“We were trying to make sure that the equiptment on their feet was appropriaye for them, and the chance of minimizing injury was as good as it was going to be,” he shared

Boutilier explained that through this program, his department was able to lower the injury rate on Fort Drum by 40%.

Now, he is able to continue this passion at his store, which is located roughly 15 miles from the Army base.

“The mission is similar, but how I’m going to be accomplishing that, again, I can’t go on base and solicit. But I can let them know that we’re here and if they’re having any difficulty with running, with injuries, with overuse type things, then we’ll be here to assist,” Boutilier said.

Ultimately helping each person find the right shoe to help strengthen the running community in the North Country.

“We would very much like to be out with the runner,” he stated. “So it’s not sell you something, then you disappear. So it’s not just a one and done experence. It’s just supported.”

Confluence Running North Country is located at 1035 Arsenal Street in the former North Country Music storefront. Additional Confluence Running stores are located in Binghamton, Corning and Goshen.