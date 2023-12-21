SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The former Fulton Junior High School coach who was arrested in March 2023 on federal child pornography charges has pleaded guilty.

In court on Thursday, Dec. 21, 38-year-old Joshua Demars pled guilty to multiple charges of receipt, transportation and possession of child pornography.

On Sunday, March 19, Demars was arrested at his Fulton home after the New York State Police’s Computer Crime Unit investigation found graphic images and videos of child sexual exploitation on his cell phone and computer.

Demars admitted as part of his guilty plea, that he used Snapchat to communicate with minors and receive images and videos of child pornography.

He also admitted to using a Dropbox account to upload a video of a 5 to 7-year-old girl being sexually abused by an adult man. Additionally, Demars admitted he possessed hundreds of videos and images of child pornography on several of his devices.

At the time he was arrested, Demars was working as a varsity coach and teaching assistant at G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton. A day later, on March 20, his name has been removed from the district’s website.

In March 2023, New York State Police stated they did not believe any Fulton City Schools students were victims of Joshua Demars.

Demar’s sentencing is scheduled for April 19, 2024, before Chief United States District Judge Brenda K. Sannes, where he faces the following:

A mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison

A fine of up to $250,000

A term of supervised release of between five years and life, to begin after imprisonment

Demars will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

HSI, the NYSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the NYSP Troop D Computer Crimes Unit investigated the case and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Tuck and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Carbone prosecuted Demars as part of Project Safe Childhood.