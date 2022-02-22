WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A former Jefferson County leader has announced his bid for State Assembly.

Scott A. Gray, former Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman formerly announced his candidacy for the 116th District seat on the New York State Assembly. This was confirmed in a press release issued by Gray on February 22.

A segment of the release is included below.

I’m announcing my candidacy for Member of the New York State Assembly in the 116th district,” Gray said in the press release. “I was born and raised in Northern New York and operate a 4th generation family business so I know the struggles of trying to earn a living in New York. Our business has seen too many customers move away, it is time to get people to stay, play and earn a living. Scott A. Gray

Gray previously held his role as Chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators for six years, which made him the longest-serving chairman in Jefferson County.

In his press release for Assemblyman, he highlighted the work he completed in his role prior to his resignation at the end of 2021.

“I have worked tirelessly to meet the challenges and lead the responses brought on by several crises during my time in office including high water in 2017 and 2019 and then most recently COVID. Together we made it through because we are the North Country,” Gray added.

According to Gray, his campaign for Assemblyman will focus on agriculture and the tourism industry, as well the District’s connection to Fort Drum and bail reform.

Gray announced this bid for Assemblyman nearly one week after current District 116 Assemblyman Mark Walczyk confirmed his candidacy for New York State Senate who is looking to fill the seat held by Senator Patty Ritchie.