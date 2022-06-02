WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — On June 2, Jefferson County Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill confirmed the death of John P. Burns.

Burns was a former Jefferson County Sheriff, previously serving before O’Neill from 2003 to 2014.

According to O’Neill, Sheriff Burns began his career in public service in February 1983. Throughout his career, he was promoted to Detective and served on the Metro-Jefferson Narcotics Task Force.

Sheriff O’Neill released the following statement following Burns’ passing:

“Our hearts and prayers are with John’s family and those who worked withand for him. He was a community-minded public servant who dedicated a career to protecting and serving the residents of Jefferson County.” Colleen M. O’Neill, Jefferson County Sheriff

John P. Burns died in his home on Thursday, June 2, 2022.