Former Massena nursing home employee arrested for burglary

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Massena woman was arrested on Sunday after an incident the week prior.

New York State Police have confirmed the arrest of Narissa N. Joubert, 29, of Massena. This was following the report of a burglary on September 13 at the Highland Nursing Home in Massena.

According to police, Joubert is a former employee of the Nursing Home. She was found to have unlawfully entered the building during the overnight hours, where she stole property.

She was subsequently charged with Burglary in the Second Degree.

Joubert was arraigned in the Massena Town Court. She was released under the supervision of Probation and is to appear back in court at a later date and time.